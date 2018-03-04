- Sweden to pursue Owens Road sidewalk grant fundingPosted 7 days ago
Logan W. Parkhurst LCpL USMC
Greece – On February 16, 2018. Predeceased by grandfather, William Law (Poppers). He is survived by his wife, Victoria (Viney) Parkhurst; parents, Melissa and Mark A. Parkhurst; 2 brothers, Troy and Clayton; parents-in-law, Steven And Denise Viney and brother-in-law, Zackary Viney; grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends and family may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Rd. (S. of Maiden Lane) on Sunday 2-4, 6-8PM. Funeral Service Monday 11AM in Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to SOCALPGR, 14017 LaSalle Ct., Fontana, CA. 92336 and donation check payable to Patriot Guard Riders.
