Maria Bouwens
By Admin on March 4, 2018
Hamlin – On February 28, 2018. Predeceased by her husband, Arie Bouwens and her son, Samuel A. Bouwens. She is survived by her children, Hendrik (Sherilyn) Bouwens, Angela Bouwens, Lee Marie (Joseph) Wiggins, Maria (Tim) Bouwens & Arie (Carrie) Bouwens; sisters-in-law, Susan Piccione & Sjaan Roeleveld; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For complete info, see: www.burgerfuneralhome.com
All are invited to attend a Candle Light Service in the main chapel of Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on Thursday March 8th at 2:30 PM.
