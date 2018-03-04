Patricia J. Mack

Greece / Brockport – Peacefully Tuesday February 27, 2018. Predeceased by brother Joseph Reynolds. Survived by loving husband of 64 years, Raymond J. Mack, sister-in-law Barbara Reynolds, brother-in-law Ronald Mack, nieces & nephews; Joseph (Victoria) Reynolds, Sandra Reynolds, Michelle Reynolds-Wendel, Brian (Jane) Mack, Therese (Paul) Randazzese, Deirdre (Paul) Phillips, Melissa (Stephen) Mack, great nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

Patricia was a very loving, giving person who will be sadly missed by all. Services will be held in the spring. A notice with information will follow. www.fowlerfuneralhomeinc.com