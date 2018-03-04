- Sweden to pursue Owens Road sidewalk grant fundingPosted 7 days ago
Rebecca L. Fox
Brockport – October 8, 1956 – March 1, 2018.
Survived by her husband Robert, son Cameron Fox, mother Charlotte Brittin, father Arthur Brittin (deceased), sisters Mary Jane and Jeff Mathews, Barbara and Mark Leichtnam, mother and father in-law Sharon and Bob Fox, brothers and sisters in-law Brian and Lynda Fox, Tim and Kathy Fox, Dave and Sherry Karwas, Rick and Cynthia Fox, many loved nieces and nephews.
Her radiant smile is captivating, added to her beautiful soul. She had a welcoming enchantment that drew people to befriend her.
Family will receive friends at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport on Wednesday March 7th from 4-6 PM followed by a prayer service at 6 PM.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Hamlin Lions Club, PO Box 91, Hamlin, NY 14464.
