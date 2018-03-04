Sylvia A. Harris

Spencerport, NY – On February 21, 2018, age 83. Predeceased by her loving husband, Donald R. of 64 years and daughter, Sharon Kaufman.

She is survived by her son, Scott (Susan Henderson); 2 daughters, Lynne (David) Vasile, Laura (James) Locklin; 7 grandchildren, Brian Burns (Danielle Bechtold), Michelle Folan (Rob Dahlen), Benjamin Smith, Amy (Michael) Breitenborn, Jeffrey (Melissa) Locklin, Luke Locklin, Katelyn Vasile; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Amish; sister-in-law, Kathi Amish; several nieces & nephews.

Memorial Service at Greece United Methodist Church (1924 Maiden Lane) on Saturday at 11 am. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Memorial Fund at Greece United Methodist Church or Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center, 2652 Ridgeway Avenue, Rochester, NY 14626.