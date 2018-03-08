- The Story of Brockport’s Namesakes: Hiel and Phebe BrockwayPosted 4 days ago
- Sweden to pursue Owens Road sidewalk grant fundingPosted 2 weeks ago
- Ogden/Spencerport officials meet with Canal Corp repsPosted 2 weeks ago
- First Responder TributePosted 2 weeks ago
- Re-apportionment of Fourth Section Road Sewer debt negotiatedPosted 3 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 3 months ago
Bruce R. Palmer
Greece – On March 3, 2018. Predeceased by his wife, Jean, of 63 years. He is survived by his children, Donna Pogue, Scott (Sue) Palmer, Karen (Tim) Mackey, Kathy Caternolo; 13 grandchildren, Ian (Darcy), Devin (Stephanie), Ryan (Jacki), Michaela Pogue, Tina Kearns, Kelly (Brian) LeBerth, Heather Mackey (Don), Brandon Mackey, Nick (Tara) Palmer, Jacob Palmer, Allison & Shayla Pellet, Grace Caternolo; 18 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carol Bridson; several nieces & nephews. Member of Unity Lodge #479 F.& A.M., Member and Patron of Starlight Chapter #507 O.E.S.
Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Rd. (south of Maiden Ln.) on Friday, 4-7 p.m. Masonic Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services on Saturday, 9 a.m. in funeral home chapel. Private interment White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Cancer Society.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login