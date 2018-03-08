Bruce R. Palmer

Greece – On March 3, 2018. Predeceased by his wife, Jean, of 63 years. He is survived by his children, Donna Pogue, Scott (Sue) Palmer, Karen (Tim) Mackey, Kathy Caternolo; 13 grandchildren, Ian (Darcy), Devin (Stephanie), Ryan (Jacki), Michaela Pogue, Tina Kearns, Kelly (Brian) LeBerth, Heather Mackey (Don), Brandon Mackey, Nick (Tara) Palmer, Jacob Palmer, Allison & Shayla Pellet, Grace Caternolo; 18 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carol Bridson; several nieces & nephews. Member of Unity Lodge #479 F.& A.M., Member and Patron of Starlight Chapter #507 O.E.S.

Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Rd. (south of Maiden Ln.) on Friday, 4-7 p.m. Masonic Service at 7 p.m. Funeral services on Saturday, 9 a.m. in funeral home chapel. Private interment White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Cancer Society.