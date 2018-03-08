Edward R. Szozda

Kendall – Age 64, March 6, 2018. Predeceased by his brother Randolph. Survived by his wife of 42 years, Lynn; daughter Andrea (Shawn) Szozda-Dunn of Greece; son Edward (Bridget Miskell) Szozda of Kendall; granddaughter Jenavieve; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 State Rte. 31 Holley Friday 3-6pm. His Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at St. Mark’s Church in Kendall at 10:00am. Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd. Rochester NY 14620 or American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston MA 02241. To share a special memory of Ed, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.