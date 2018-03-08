Mary F. Murphy

Chili – Monday, March 5, 2018 left this earth to be with her Lord, her loving husband Patrick and her beloved son Sean. She was the last of 10 siblings. She is survived by her children, Peg (Steve) Abbamonte, Robert (Maggie) Murphy, Katy (Dr. Thomas) Clark and Maureen (Bob) Murphy; her grandchildren, Sarah, Brian, Colin and Kiera (Brett) Abbamonte, Patrick (Amy) and Megan Murphy, Molly and Erin Clark and Kristen Murphy; her great-grandson, Colton Abbamonte; sisters-in-law, Kay Murphy of Ireland, Margaret Culhane of CA and brother-in-law, William Mendick; many nieces and nephews in Ireland and America.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 3-7. Funeral Mass to be said by her friend Fr. Alexander Bradshaw, Friday 11 AM at Holy Ghost Church, 220 Coldwater Road. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association.