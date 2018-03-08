Owen C. Schwartz

North Chili – Saturday, March 3, 2018 passed suddenly at age 16. Predeceased by his grandparents, Charles and Marjorie Schwartz. Survived by his parents, Mark and Julie; grandparents, Franklin Jr. and Susan Conaway; uncles and aunts, Lark (Robert) Zinter, Kerry (Richard) Williams, Jeff Schwartz, Scott (Colleen) Schwartz, Holly (Richard) Apa, Megan (Alexis) Conaway and Sean (Emily-Anne) Conaway; cousins, Jeremy, Justine, Kayleigh, Brianne, Nicholas, Lauren, Kayla, Nolan, Kellan, Josie and Robyn; several great uncles, aunts and dear friends. Owen was a Junior at Churchville-Chili High School, a member of the Unified Basketball team, yearbook staff, Boy Scout Troop 133 where he recently achieved the rank of Star, was a Youth Hospitality Server at the 11 o’clock Mass at St. Christopher’s Church. He enjoyed collecting die cast cars, cooking, swimming but most of all spending time with his family.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Wednesday 3-7. Funeral Mass, Thursday 10 AM at St. Christopher’s Church, 3350 Union St. Interment, North Chili Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Franklin Conaway Jr., 44 Broadview Drive, Oswego, NY 13126 (to set up a scholarship in Owen’s name).