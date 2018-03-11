Allyn G. “Big Al” Dentlinger

Spencerport: Passed away on March 8, 2018 at the age of 75.

Predeceased by his parents, Aloysius and Alice Dentlinger. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Sophie; daughter, Amy (Ron) Jewell; grand-daughter, Annie Jewell; beloved dog Daisy; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mary Ann (Jeff) Rice, Frank (Carol) LaMartina; nephew, Jeffrey (Deniece) Rice; niece, Danielle (Kenny) Hauck along with many friends. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 pm on Wednesday, March 14 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 2636 Ridgeway Avenue. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 15 at St. John’s Church, 60 Martha St., Spencerport at 11 a.m. Interment at St. John’s Cemetery. Contributions may be made to, Spencerport Volunteer Ambulance Service, Inc., 116 Lyell Ave., Spencerport, NY 14559.

