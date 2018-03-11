Catherine M. Zollo

Greece – Sunday, March 4, 2018 at age 66. Catherine was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Survived by her husband, Raymond; daughter, Heidi (Eric) Wooledge; grandson, Travis (Brianna) Wooledge; step-children, Randy Zollo, Sandy (Grant) Perry and Scott (Tracy) Zollo; step-grandchildren, Mason, Lexi, Carli, Abby and Zach; brother, David (Jackie) Neave; sisters, Margaret (Alan) Parnham, Judith (Jim) Brame; brothers-in-law, Anthony and Louis Zollo; nieces and nephews, Mike Zollo, Jean (Larry) Pearston, Lauren Pearston, Shawn Pearston, James (Jo) Brame, Natalie O’Neill, Tamsin Maclean, Kim Neave and Danielle (Andy) Neave.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 4-7 PM. Funeral Service, Tuesday 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rochester Regional Health Unity Hospital.