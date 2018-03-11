Brockport – March 7, 2018. Irene S. Manitsas, 95. Predeceased by her husband, William; son, Paul Manitsas; & brothers, Donald & John Schafer. Survived by her daughter, Mary Donahue; grandsons, Paul Manitsas, Joseph, Mark (Ashley), Scott (Ellen) Donahue; granddaughter, Lauren (Kevin) Farrell; sister-in-law, Cynthia Schafer; 9 great grandchildren.

Friends are invited to call Saturday, March 17 from 9 – 11 AM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Avenue, Hilton. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM Saturday March 17th at St. John Lutheran Church in Hamlin. Interment Lakeside Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wm. P. Manitsas Art Scholarship, SUNY Brockport.