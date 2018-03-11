Home   >   Obituaries   >   Kenneth E. Smith Sr.

Kenneth E. Smith Sr.

By on March 11, 2018

Brockport – On Tuesday March 6, 2018, age 73. Predeceased by his wife Donna. He is survived by his brother Philip (Linda) Smith, sons Kenneth Jr.and Jeff (Nicole), grandchildren Branden, MaryKate, Alena and Khloe, great grandchildren Brayden, Sophie and Benny, several nieces & nephews.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. www.fowlerfuneralhomeinc.com

