Leonard James Dempsey

Spencerport – Jim died peacefully on March 5, 2018 surrounded by his family. Jim was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by Angela, his wife of 55 years. Also, survived by his four sons, Mark, Christopher, Robert and Brad (Rebecca) and grandchildren May, Sara, Margaret, Daniel and John. Also, survived by his sister, Marilyn Whitwell, and many nieces and nephews. To share a memory of Jim visit www.walkerbrotherfh.com.

Jim retired as a Sales Manager having spent over 50 years in the packaging industry.

Jim was a sports enthusiast and a member of Stafford Country Club since 1978. He led a successful and fulfilling life as a husband, father, friend and in his sales career.

Reception in Jim’s honor on Sunday, March 18th, 1:00 – 5:00 at Terry Hills Country Club, Batavia, New York.