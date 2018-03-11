Marlys (Vick) Jones

Albion – Age 72, died 3/10/18. Marlys is survived by her husband of 51 years, Alan Jones; son, Greg (Jennifer) Jones of Fort Mill, SC. daughter, Sherrill (Jim) Moon of Penfield; grandchildren, Matthew Moon, Gregory Moon and Aubreigh Barnes; several cousins and close friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 13 from 11:00-12:00 at the Gaines Carlton Community Church 14585 Ridge Rd. Albion, NY, where her memorial service will follow at 12:00. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at Mt. Albion Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Orleans, P.O. Box 489, Albion, NY 14411 or to the church.

