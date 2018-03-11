On Friday, March 2, 2018, Nicholas Hopson, husband, father, son and brother passed away unexpectedly at the age of 39 years. Nicholas was known for his sense of humor, love of music, playing drums, and creating glass art. Nicholas will be forever remembered by his wife Jenefer, and their precious son, Dylan, by his parents Charles and Carol, and by his brothers, Stephen and Ryan (Christy). Nicholas will also be lovingly remembered by his grandmother Shirley Elliott and his nieces, and extended family and dear friends.

In lieu of gifts, the Hopson family would graciously accept donations in Nicholas’ name to assist in his son’s battle against Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy at myotonic.org.