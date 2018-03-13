Audrey V. Eldridge

Hilton – March 12, 2018, age 58. Survived by her husband, Luke Eldridge; daughter, Jody Pfaltzgraf-Burch; step-son, Dillon Eldridge; sisters, Estra (Jim) Weaver & Stacey Cornell (John Carlin Jr.); grandchildren, Micah, Celeste, Ciara Pfaltzgraf & Cecelia Burch; several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday from 1-3 at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Interment at convenience of family. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.