Donald J. Clar Sr.

Chili – Saturday, March 10, 2018 at age 94. Predeceased by his wife, Doris and son, Gary. Survived by his children, Donald Jr. (Nancy), Barbara (Richard) Loftus, Kevin (Carrie), Rich (Lisa), Steve (Janet) Russ-Clar. Linda Clar and Bob (Cathy); 14 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bob, Bill and Jim Clar; several nieces and nephews. Don was a WWII Army Veteran, a Transportation Director at Gates-Chili Central School District, and he took a lot of pride in his 40 year real estate profession. The family would like to send a special thank you to Westwood Commons and NYS Veterans Home in Batavia for their wonderful care.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Wednesday 4-7. Funeral Mass, Thursday 9:30 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment, St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Childhood or NYS Batavia Veterans Home.