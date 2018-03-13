Don't miss
Gary M. Kozlowski “Koz”
March 13, 2018
Greece, NY – On March 12, 2018. He survived by his loving wife, Jackie of 40 years; 2 sons, Michael (Leslie), Timothy (Karen); 1 daughter, Valerie (Rick) Falzolare; 1 brother, Craig (Karen); 2 grandchildren, Tyler & Emily; several nieces & nephews.
Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Road (south of Maiden Lane) on Thursday 4-8 PM. Funeral Service on Friday 11 AM in funeral home chapel. Interment, White Haven Memorial Park.
