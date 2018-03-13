James W. Bulmahn

Greece, NY – On March 11, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Virginia R.; 2 sons, James P., William J. (Pete Woods); 1 daughter, Bonnie (Don) Miguel; grandchildren, Donald, Nicholas, James, Nina; 1 brother, Gerald (Charlene); 2 sisters, Betty Rosato, Virginia Richards; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Road (south of Maiden Lane) on Wednesday 4-7 PM. Funeral Service, Thursday 11 AM in funeral home chapel. Interment, Webster Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity in his name.