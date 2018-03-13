Don't miss
- Hilton Community Flea MarketPosted 13 hours ago
- Brockport meets with the Canal CorporationPosted 2 days ago
- Sweden assessment notices mailed to every property ownerPosted 2 days ago
- Hilton Community Indoor Flea MarketPosted 2 days ago
- The Story of Brockport’s Namesakes: Hiel and Phebe BrockwayPosted 1 week ago
- Sweden to pursue Owens Road sidewalk grant fundingPosted 2 weeks ago
- Ogden/Spencerport officials meet with Canal Corp repsPosted 2 weeks ago
- First Responder TributePosted 2 weeks ago
- Re-apportionment of Fourth Section Road Sewer debt negotiatedPosted 3 weeks ago
- Sales Position AvailablePosted 3 months ago
James W. Bulmahn
By Admin on March 13, 2018
Greece, NY – On March 11, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Virginia R.; 2 sons, James P., William J. (Pete Woods); 1 daughter, Bonnie (Don) Miguel; grandchildren, Donald, Nicholas, James, Nina; 1 brother, Gerald (Charlene); 2 sisters, Betty Rosato, Virginia Richards; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Road (south of Maiden Lane) on Wednesday 4-7 PM. Funeral Service, Thursday 11 AM in funeral home chapel. Interment, Webster Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity in his name.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login