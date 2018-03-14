Don't miss
Chareen “Sheri” Werner
By Admin on March 14, 2018
Gates – Monday, March 12, 2018. Predeceased by her parents, Bud and Charlotte Hammond. Survived by her husband, Arthur; sons, James (Norma), Christopher (Dena Alberti), David Werner and Tim (Kelly) Scott; grandchildren, Hallie, Charlotte, Isabelle and James Jr.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7. Funeral Mass, Friday 1 PM at St. Jude’s Church, 4100 Lyell Road. Interment, White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pluta Cancer Center. www.beanandsonsfuneralhome
