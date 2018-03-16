William Heffron

Spencerport – On Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at the age of 89. He is survived by his sons, Dick, Jamie and David, daughter, Maryblaise, grandsons, Tres, Max & Kaiden and granddaughters Riana & Keira.

Bill worked at Rochester Telephone for over 40 years, where he met his wife (deceased) Marcia and moved to Spencerport where he lived his life. For more information on Bill please visit www.walkerbrotherfh.com

Bill was a Father, Husband, Grandfather, Uncle, Catholic Church Usher, Boy Scout Leader, Korean War Veteran, American Legion Chaplin and artist. Bill was an amazing generous person who gave his time freely to neighbors, friends, his church and The Boy Scouts. He was an avid woodworker who has provided refrigerator magnets for many.

Bill’s visitation will be Sunday, March 18 from 1-4 PM at the funeral home, 15 West Ave., Spencerport. His funeral service will be held Monday, March 19 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St, Spencerport. Interment in St. Johns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 165, 55 Martha St., Spencerport, NY 14559 in Bill’s memory.