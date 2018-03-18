Belinda A. Beckman “Lindy”

Chili – Saturday, March 17, 2018 at age 58. Predeceased by her father, Edward; brother, Mark; and brother-in-law, Pat Sposato. Survived by her mother, Barbara Beckman; sisters, Laurie Sposato, Terry (Steve) Eckerson and Diane (Bill) O’Connor; brother, Doug (Sue) Beckman; 14 nieces and nephews, 2 great-nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and many loving friends. Family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Lifetime Assistance for their loving care.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Tuesday 3-6. Funeral Mass, Wednesday 11 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment, St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifetime Assistance.