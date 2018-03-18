Donald G. Nau (“Opa”)

Spencerport/Cape Vincent – On March 7, 2018. He is survived by Judy, his loving wife of more than 60 years, his cherished children Amy (Brian) Oagley, Bethann (Michael) Sayers and James (Amela) Nau. Don was the beloved Opa of Kaitlyn and Carmen Stagnitta, Kellie Pattist, Brianna and Stephen Murphy, Megan Nau, Benjamin Nau, Amanda (Jonathan) Drew. His twin great-granddaughters, Carina and Gemma Stagnitta were the joy of his old age. Don also leaves a sister, Jeanne Nau Anderson, a very large extended family including special cousins, Bob Yorks and Betty Gardner and a wide circle of friends, especially his cottage and carving club buddies. For more information about Donald please visit, wwwwalkerbrothersfh.com.

Apart from his family, Don’s greatest love was music; he had a beautiful tenor voice. Friends are invited to call from 1-3 PM Saturday March 24 at the funeral home, 15 West Ave., Spencerport, where his memorial service will follow at 3 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cape Vincent Village Green, Cape Vincent, NY 13618, or to the National Woodcarvers Association, P.O. Box 43218, Cincinnati, OH 45243 in Don’s memory.