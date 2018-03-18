Marion A. Leathersich (Dunlay)

Churchville – Peacefully on February 8, 2018 at age 96. Predeceased by her husband, Curtis; daughters, Ronnie Lou Stephens, Marsha Cross; sisters & brothers in law, Doris (Norman) MacDonald, Irene (Ed) Stiner, Estella (Thomas) Neale, Helen Bater. Survived by daughter, Wendy (Bob) Brew; stepson, Lewis (Leslie); grandchildren, Dustin (Kelly), Evan (Christina), Jeffery, Amanda, Randy, Bradley and 8 great grandchildren; brothers in law & sisters in law, Tom (Donna) Brew, Jack (Alta) Brew, Doris Taft; dear friends, Sharon Steinwach and Roger Pimm; many nieces and nephews. Marion was a longtime resident of Churchville/Riga area. She was a devoted mother & wife and grandmother. For more information please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 22 from 10-12 PM at the funeral home, 21 South Main Street, Churchville. Her Funeral Service will be celebrated following visitation at 12:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Interment in Creekside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Churchville Volunteer Fire & Ambulance, 24 Washington St. Churchville, NY 14428 in Marion’s memory.