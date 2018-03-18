Patricia L. Vogler

Chili – Thursday, March 15, 2018, at age 72. Predeceased by her husband, Gerald. Survived by her sons, Scott (Jennifer) and Keith (Marla); grandchildren, Olivia, Anthony, Matthew and Alaina; siblings, Arthur (Betsy) Malone, Tim (Pam) Malone, Mary (Chris) Deacon and Judy Raymond (Alex); several nieces and nephews.

Patricia is a retiree from Gates-Chili School District (Transportation).

Friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Tuesday 12 noon at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Assoc.