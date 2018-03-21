Dorothy Wright

Hilton – On Mar. 19, 2018, at age 90, died peacefully after a brief illness. Survived by her children, William (Angela) Wright & Karen (Bernard) Putnam; grandchildren, Bernard (Amber Edwards) & Rachel (Anthony) Medve, Mariana (Steve) Potts & David Wright; sister and best friend, Doris Demske; great-grandson, Andrew Medve; many cousins & close friends.

Dorothy was dedicated to the members, staff & students at St. Paul Lutheran Church and School where she worked over 40 years until the start of her brief illness. The family wishes to thank the 3300 Wing of Unity Hospital and Hildebrandt Hospice Center for their wonderful care and compassion.

All are invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Wednesday at 1 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Memorial Fund in memory of Dorothy.