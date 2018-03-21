Marjorie B. Glasser

Chili – Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at age 89. Predeceased by her husband of 49 years, George; brother, Howard Budd and great-grandchildren, Izabella and Kasia Urbanski. Survived by her children, Jeanne (Ken) Engel, Kathryn Connors (Greg Bileschi), Margie Glasser (Frank Quattrone), Mary Beth Glasser and Nancy Widzinski (Dane Ritchey); grandchildren, Michael (Caryn) Engel, Suzanne Engel (Dave Urbanski), Kristin Cambisi (Carl Truffi), Daniel Cambisi, Eric (Carin) Evans, Kim (Billy) Riga and Sara Glasser; great-grandchildren, Claire, Leah, Zoe, Lukas, Emma, Ellie and Chase; brothers, Gilbert and Richard Budd and very best friend, Alice Morse; several nieces, nephews and loving friends. Marjorie was a longtime member of St. Pius Tenth Church and an active community volunteer.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7PM. Funeral Mass Friday 9:30AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lifetime Assistance.