Home   >   Obituaries   >   Marjorie B. Glasser

Marjorie B. Glasser

By on March 21, 2018

Chili – Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at age 89. Predeceased by her husband of 49 years, George; brother, Howard Budd and great-grandchildren, Izabella and Kasia Urbanski. Survived by her children, Jeanne (Ken) Engel, Kathryn Connors (Greg Bileschi), Margie Glasser (Frank Quattrone), Mary Beth Glasser and Nancy Widzinski (Dane Ritchey); grandchildren, Michael (Caryn) Engel, Suzanne Engel (Dave Urbanski), Kristin Cambisi (Carl Truffi), Daniel Cambisi, Eric (Carin) Evans, Kim (Billy) Riga and Sara Glasser; great-grandchildren, Claire, Leah, Zoe, Lukas, Emma, Ellie and Chase; brothers, Gilbert and Richard Budd and very best friend, Alice Morse; several nieces, nephews and loving friends. Marjorie was a longtime member of St. Pius Tenth Church and an active community volunteer.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7PM. Funeral Mass Friday 9:30AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lifetime Assistance.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login