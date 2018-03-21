- Grant received to enhance history trail at CCC/POW CampPosted 3 days ago
- Westside News contributor accepts Orleans 4-H program rolePosted 3 days ago
- Byron-Bergen Elementary welcomes new Assistant PrincipalPosted 3 days ago
- Winter college sports honorsPosted 3 days ago
- Hilton Community Flea MarketPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport meets with the Canal CorporationPosted 1 week ago
- Sweden assessment notices mailed to every property ownerPosted 1 week ago
- Hilton Community Indoor Flea MarketPosted 1 week ago
- The Story of Brockport’s Namesakes: Hiel and Phebe BrockwayPosted 2 weeks ago
- Sweden to pursue Owens Road sidewalk grant fundingPosted 3 weeks ago
Robin W. Nichols
Hilton – March 17, 2018 age 84. Predeceased by his wife, Nancy 2015. Survived by children, Paul (Theresa), Gregory (Kelly) Nichols & Laurie (Walter) Miedema; sister, Sylvia (Jack) Plummer; grandchildren, Zachary & Sarah Shuster, Andrew, Ryan, Elinor, Jenna Nichols & Heather Fisher and several other relatives in England.
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday from 12-2 at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, where his Service will take place at 2PM. Interment Parma Union Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620.
