Robin W. Nichols

Hilton – March 17, 2018 age 84. Predeceased by his wife, Nancy 2015. Survived by children, Paul (Theresa), Gregory (Kelly) Nichols & Laurie (Walter) Miedema; sister, Sylvia (Jack) Plummer; grandchildren, Zachary & Sarah Shuster, Andrew, Ryan, Elinor, Jenna Nichols & Heather Fisher and several other relatives in England.

Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday from 12-2 at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, where his Service will take place at 2PM. Interment Parma Union Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620.