Home   >   Obituaries   >   Edwin R. Brown

Edwin R. Brown

By on March 23, 2018

Gates – Monday, March 19, 2018 at age 60. Survived by his loving wife of 30 years, JoAnn; children, Joshua, Jeremy and Samantha; parents, Joseph and Christel Brown; siblings, Pamela Democker, Debra (Ron) Huber and William (Dee) Brown; father-in-law, Thomas Puglia; brother and sister-in-law, LuAnn Puglia and Guy (Kim) Puglia; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday 4-7PM. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30AM at St. Theodore’s Church, 168 Spencerport Rd., 14606. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login