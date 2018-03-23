- Grant received to enhance history trail at CCC/POW CampPosted 5 days ago
Edwin R. Brown
Gates – Monday, March 19, 2018 at age 60. Survived by his loving wife of 30 years, JoAnn; children, Joshua, Jeremy and Samantha; parents, Joseph and Christel Brown; siblings, Pamela Democker, Debra (Ron) Huber and William (Dee) Brown; father-in-law, Thomas Puglia; brother and sister-in-law, LuAnn Puglia and Guy (Kim) Puglia; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday 4-7PM. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30AM at St. Theodore’s Church, 168 Spencerport Rd., 14606. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
