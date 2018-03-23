Maureen Kennard

Hilton – Maureen D. Kennard, March 18, 2018, age 67. She is survived by her husband, Robert Kennard; and children, Christin (Jeremy) Smith & Jason Kennard. Predeceased by her mother, Marie “Mum” Dunne; brothers, Ronald Taggart & Garry “Jake” Dunne: & sisters, Margaret King & Sharon King.

Family and friends are invited to call Monday, March 26th from 4-7 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton. Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 PM. Donations can be made in memory of Maureen to Breast Cancer Coalition.