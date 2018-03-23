Nicholas Joseph “Nick” Paonessa

Hilton – Went home to be with the Lord on March 16, 2018, at age 30. Nick is survived by his loving parents, David and Brenda Paonessa. Also several very special aunts, uncles, cousins and many many friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Joseph and Connie Paonessa, Donald and Ruth Langdon.

Family and friends are invited to attend Nick’s Memorial Service on Saturday at 11AM at the First Bible Baptist Church of Greece, 990 Manitou Rd., Hilton. Interment at the convenience of the family at Parma Union Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Northstar Christian Academy in c/o First Bible Baptist Church in memory of Nick. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Hilton.