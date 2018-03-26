Don't miss
- Registration open for Hilton Community Education classes in AprilPosted 10 hours ago
- Canal Clean Sweep in Brockport and Earth Day CelebrationPosted 10 hours ago
- Driver Education Training available at Spencerport High SchoolPosted 10 hours ago
- Area players chosen for Bowman CupPosted 10 hours ago
- Grant received to enhance history trail at CCC/POW CampPosted 1 week ago
- Westside News contributor accepts Orleans 4-H program rolePosted 1 week ago
- Byron-Bergen Elementary welcomes new Assistant PrincipalPosted 1 week ago
- Winter college sports honorsPosted 1 week ago
- Hilton Community Flea MarketPosted 2 weeks ago
- Brockport meets with the Canal CorporationPosted 2 weeks ago
Janice I. Ferris
By Admin on March 26, 2018
Albion – Age 87, passed away on March 24, 2018.
To view her full obituary, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login