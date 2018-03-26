Thomas J. Gleason III

Hamlin – On March 23, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, and his children Thomas J. (Christy) Gleason IV, Stephanie (Neil) Kendrick, Shawn (Lisa) Gleason, Kelly Keck, Kelly (Tim) Sanderson; grandchildren Kyra & Elijah Gleason, Nathan & Ashton Kendrick; brothers Dan (Laurie), Ralph (Buffie) & Russell (Carol) Gleason; and sisters Susan (Dan) Golding & Veleta (Richard) Muhs.

Friends may call on Monday APRIL 9 from 4-7 p.m. at Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where his memorial service will be held Tuesday APRIL 10 at 11 a.m. Tom was a Vietnam Veteran, U.S. Army retired. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans Chapter 20 or N.Y.S. Veterans’ Home in Batavia. Internment will be in Pembroke National Cemetery.