- Registration open for Hilton Community Education classes in AprilPosted 10 hours ago
- Canal Clean Sweep in Brockport and Earth Day CelebrationPosted 10 hours ago
- Driver Education Training available at Spencerport High SchoolPosted 10 hours ago
- Area players chosen for Bowman CupPosted 10 hours ago
- Grant received to enhance history trail at CCC/POW CampPosted 1 week ago
- Westside News contributor accepts Orleans 4-H program rolePosted 1 week ago
- Byron-Bergen Elementary welcomes new Assistant PrincipalPosted 1 week ago
- Winter college sports honorsPosted 1 week ago
- Hilton Community Flea MarketPosted 2 weeks ago
- Brockport meets with the Canal CorporationPosted 2 weeks ago
Thomas J. Gleason III
Hamlin – On March 23, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, and his children Thomas J. (Christy) Gleason IV, Stephanie (Neil) Kendrick, Shawn (Lisa) Gleason, Kelly Keck, Kelly (Tim) Sanderson; grandchildren Kyra & Elijah Gleason, Nathan & Ashton Kendrick; brothers Dan (Laurie), Ralph (Buffie) & Russell (Carol) Gleason; and sisters Susan (Dan) Golding & Veleta (Richard) Muhs.
Friends may call on Monday APRIL 9 from 4-7 p.m. at Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where his memorial service will be held Tuesday APRIL 10 at 11 a.m. Tom was a Vietnam Veteran, U.S. Army retired. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans Chapter 20 or N.Y.S. Veterans’ Home in Batavia. Internment will be in Pembroke National Cemetery.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login