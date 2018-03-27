- Registration open for Hilton Community Education classes in AprilPosted 1 day ago
Evelyn E. (Stork) Rice
Gates – Saturday, March 24, 2018 at age 103. Predeceased by her husband, Walter and son, Terrance. Survived by her children, Kevin (Gladys), Kathleen (James) Allen and William (Karen); grandchildren, Kristi, Kelly, Jimmy, Melissa and Amanda; great-grandchildren, Alek, Evan, Emma, Ava, Charlotte, Gavin and Benjamin.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, (TODAY) Tuesday 5-7. Funeral Mass, Wednesday 9:30 at St. Helen’s Church, 310 Hinchey Road. Interment, Holy Sepulchre. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS Association (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.
