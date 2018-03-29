Mae A. Miller

Hamlin – On March 26, 2018. Predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Sammy H. Miller. Survived by her children, Brian, Ross, Penny, Sammy C. and Ruth; her brother, John (Maudie) Howell; sisters, Rita Mosher & Marilyn Phillips; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call Thursday from 2-3PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton.