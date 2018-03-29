Home   >   Obituaries   >   Nancy A. Brown

Nancy A. Brown

By on March 29, 2018

N. Chili – On March 24, 2018. Survived by husband, Gregory and son, Michael (Casey) Brown; grandchildren, Devin & Brenden.

Friends may call on Monday from 4-5 PM; Memorial Service at 5 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Avenue, Hilton.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login