Nancy A. Brown
By Admin on March 29, 2018
N. Chili – On March 24, 2018. Survived by husband, Gregory and son, Michael (Casey) Brown; grandchildren, Devin & Brenden.
Friends may call on Monday from 4-5 PM; Memorial Service at 5 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Avenue, Hilton.
