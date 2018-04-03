- Gates to Recovery is heading to HamlinPosted 3 days ago
Alan Betteridge “Al”
Churchville – On March 18, 2018 at age 66. Survived by his parents, Richard “Dick” & Doris Betteridge; sister, Linda (Michael) Connolly; nieces, Elizabeth (Quintin) Sanders, Erin (Josh) Dowling; great nephew, Bryson; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. For more information about Al, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com
No prior visitation. Al’s funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 5 at 10:00 am at the funeral home, 15 West Ave., Spencerport. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to ARC Foundation, 2060 Brighton Henrietta Townline Road, Rochester, NY 14623 in Al’s memory.
