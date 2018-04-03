Brian C. Shaw

Hilton – March 29, 2018, age 40. Survived by his fiancé, Marissa Brundage; father, Brian Shaw; mother, Jeanne Van Bortle; sister, Dianna McLean; grandmother, Lorraine Shaw; nieces & nephew, Destany Rivera, Khloey & Michael McLean; best friend, Rick Meise; & many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Predeceased by grandparents, Burt Shaw & John (June) Van Bortle.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 4 – 7 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Avenue, Hilton, where his Funeral Service will take place Friday at 11:00 AM. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please see a GoFundMe.com account that has been set up in Brian’s memory.