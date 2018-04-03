- Gates to Recovery is heading to HamlinPosted 3 days ago
- Digital divide spurs demand for volunteersPosted 3 days ago
- Registration open for Hilton Community Education classes in AprilPosted 1 week ago
- Canal Clean Sweep in Brockport and Earth Day CelebrationPosted 1 week ago
- Driver Education Training available at Spencerport High SchoolPosted 1 week ago
- Area players chosen for Bowman CupPosted 1 week ago
- Grant received to enhance history trail at CCC/POW CampPosted 2 weeks ago
- Westside News contributor accepts Orleans 4-H program rolePosted 2 weeks ago
- Byron-Bergen Elementary welcomes new Assistant PrincipalPosted 2 weeks ago
- Winter college sports honorsPosted 2 weeks ago
Brian C. Shaw
Hilton – March 29, 2018, age 40. Survived by his fiancé, Marissa Brundage; father, Brian Shaw; mother, Jeanne Van Bortle; sister, Dianna McLean; grandmother, Lorraine Shaw; nieces & nephew, Destany Rivera, Khloey & Michael McLean; best friend, Rick Meise; & many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Predeceased by grandparents, Burt Shaw & John (June) Van Bortle.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 4 – 7 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Avenue, Hilton, where his Funeral Service will take place Friday at 11:00 AM. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please see a GoFundMe.com account that has been set up in Brian’s memory.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login