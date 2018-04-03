Marcia L. Reynolds

Brockport – Suddenly on Monday March 26, 2018. Predeceased by her son James Henion and parents Edgar & Helen Myers. She is survived by her son Dean Henion, grandchildren Dean Henion Jr. and Alexander Clayton Henion, sister Susan Myers, niece Ashley Myers and aunts Myra Hardy and Marcia Mosher.

There will be no prior calling hours. A Funeral Service will be held at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport, on Thursday April 5th at 3:00 PM. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.fowlerfuneralhomeinc. to leave condolences for the family.