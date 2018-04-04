Betty G. Webb

Brockport – Betty passed away on March 15th at the age of 90. She was predeceased by the great love of her life, Jim Webb; parents, Fred and Jane Dunham; sister, June Palmer; brother, Milford Dunham and her four-legged feline companion “Jiggsy”. She is survived by three generations of nieces and nephews.

Betty was born and raised in Baldwinsville, NY and was a graduate of Baldwinsville Academy Class of 1946. She was a fiercely independent woman who discovered that the traditional lifestyle of the time was not for her. A job at Delco Products in the early 1950’s brought her to Rochester. After 30 + years of exemplary service, she retired as a supervisor from Delco.

After retirement, Betty moved to Florida, where, at age 65, she was serendipitously reunited with her high school sweetheart, Jim Webb. Jim “unexpectedly” showed up at her door. The two fell in love “again”- finally “settling down” in 1993 spending their remaining 20 years together traveling cross-country in their RV.

Betty will be remembered most for her sense of humor. She had that rare ability to crack a joke at the right moment. Her infectious laughter for the joke she just told brought a smile to everyone’s faces. She truly was the life of the party.

Friends are invited to call from 1-3 PM Friday, April 6 at the funeral home, 21 S. Main St. Churchville, NY where a memorial service will follow at 3 PM.