Chad G. Chilton
Hamlin – Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family including his Lifetime Assistance family and friends on Thursday April 5, 2018 at the age of 44. Predeceased by his grandparents Fernand & Lucienne Lamarche and Allen & Theresa Chilton, also aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his loving parents Gerald and Micheline Chilton, sisters Brenda (Jeff) Harrington, Andrea Chilton and Nadine (Anthony) Fantauzzo, several nieces and nephews.
There will be no prior calling hours. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday April 8th at 11:30 AM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Lifetime Assistance, 425 Paul Rd. Rochester, NY 14624.
