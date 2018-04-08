Home   >   Obituaries   >   Dale B. Cooper

Dale B. Cooper

By on April 8, 2018

Hilton – April 5, 2018. Age 63. Survived by his children, Denene (Emilio) Alvarez & Justin (Taylor) Cooper and several other family members.

For more information see: www.burgerfuneralhome.com

You must be logged in to post a comment Login