Dale B. Cooper
By Admin on April 8, 2018
Hilton – April 5, 2018. Age 63. Survived by his children, Denene (Emilio) Alvarez & Justin (Taylor) Cooper and several other family members.
For more information see: www.burgerfuneralhome.com
