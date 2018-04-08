Home   >   Obituaries   >   Lee and Jill Tubb

Lee and Jill Tubb

By on April 8, 2018

Las Vegas/Hilton – Jill, Dec. 7, 2017 & Lee, Jan. 1, 2018. Memorial Service, Saturday, Apr. 14, 1 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton. Interment Tubb Family Plot, Parma Union Cemetery.

