Don't miss
- Gates to Recovery is heading to HamlinPosted 7 days ago
- Digital divide spurs demand for volunteersPosted 7 days ago
- Registration open for Hilton Community Education classes in AprilPosted 2 weeks ago
- Canal Clean Sweep in Brockport and Earth Day CelebrationPosted 2 weeks ago
- Driver Education Training available at Spencerport High SchoolPosted 2 weeks ago
- Area players chosen for Bowman CupPosted 2 weeks ago
- Grant received to enhance history trail at CCC/POW CampPosted 3 weeks ago
- Westside News contributor accepts Orleans 4-H program rolePosted 3 weeks ago
- Byron-Bergen Elementary welcomes new Assistant PrincipalPosted 3 weeks ago
- Winter college sports honorsPosted 3 weeks ago
Lee and Jill Tubb
By Admin on April 8, 2018
Las Vegas/Hilton – Jill, Dec. 7, 2017 & Lee, Jan. 1, 2018. Memorial Service, Saturday, Apr. 14, 1 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton. Interment Tubb Family Plot, Parma Union Cemetery.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login