Holley: Roger A. DeFrancesco, age 76, passed away April 5, 2018 at the Martin Linsin Residence in Albion. He was born August 27, 1941 in Holley, a son of the late Joseph and Florence (Townsend) DeFrank Sr. Roger served in the United States Navy from 1960-1964. He was a member and past Commander of the Jewell Buckman Post #529 American Legion, past 8th District Commander of the N.Y.S American Legion and past Commander of the Orleans County American Legion. He was also a member of the Hobo Junction V.F.W. Post #202, and the N.R.A. Roger was very active in the Jay Cees in the late 1960’s and was listed in the publication of Outstanding Young Men of America. He was an active member and past president of the Holley Rotary Club and was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow, the highest honor given by Rotary International.

He was predeceased by his brother Gary DeFrank. Roger is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Kathy; daughters, Denise Candela of Hamlin and Marla (Harold) Daly of Holley; grandchildren, Amanda Candela, Hunter, Heath and Hawkins Daly; great-granddaughter, Lilly Kathleen; sister, Madelin Welch; brothers, Joseph (Barrel) DeFrank, Dale (Ellen) DeFrank, Scott DeFrancesco and Todd DeFrank; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 16650 Route 31, Holley on Monday April 9, from 12:00 to 2:00 followed by his Funeral Service at the funeral home at 2:00pm. Entombment with military honors at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holley Rotary Club, P.O. Box 224 Holley, NY 14470.

