Sheila Jeanne Izzo
Chili – Passed away Sunday, April 1, 2018 at the age of 68 at Highland Hospital after a 9 year battle with ovarian cancer. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert M. and Laura H. Izzo; 2 brothers, Gary F. and Robert A. Izzo. Survived by her sister, Laurie (Douglas) Crockett; niece, Julie (Josh) Niedzwick and nephews, Robert (Lisa) Izzo and Michael D. Crockett.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. Cynthia Angel and her team, East Five Nursing Staff at Highland Hospital, and the U of R Medicine Hospice and Palliative Care Teams for their compassionate care.
Friends may call at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave., Wednesday, April 11, 2018, 9-10AM with her Funeral Mass immediately following calling at 10AM. Interment St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory of Sheila to be made to Cancer Wellness Connections, 7 Brickston Dr., Pittsford, NY 14534 or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, 333 Westmoreland Dr., Rochester, NY 14620.
