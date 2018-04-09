Anthony C. Ciurca

Hilton – April 6, 2018, age 74. Survived by his wife, Karen; sons, Mark & Matthew (Stephanie) Ciurca; sister, Marguerite Legeer; grandchildren, Sara, Evan, Brittanee, & Merranda Ciurca.

Family and friends are invited to call Wednesday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. His Memorial Service will be held at St. Leo the Great Church, Thursday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society. Interment at the convenience of the family.