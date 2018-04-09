- Village of Brockport granted state funding for AID to SUNY MunicipalitiesPosted 1 day ago
John J. Norton
Greece, NY – On April 7, 2018. Predeceased by son, Dennis. He is survived by his wife, Angeline; daughter-in-law, Jennifer; 2 grandchildren, Adam (Rachel) Norton, Ashley (James) Oswald; 3 great granddaughters; good friends, Norma & Ronald Naier and family. Navy Veteran of WWII, retiree of Eastman Kodak, Past Fire Chief at Barnard Fire Department.
Friends may call at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Road (south of Maiden Lane) on Tuesday 2-6 PM. Everyone will meet on Wednesday 9:30 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church for Funeral Mass. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Barnard Fire Department in his memory.
