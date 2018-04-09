Mary Grace Marshall

Chili – April 7, 2018. Predeceased by her loving husband, Selden Marshall of 43 years. Survived by her son, David; granddaughters, Jennifer (Thomas) Baker and Gina Marshall; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. She was a member of the Chili Firemen’s Exempt.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Tuesday 4-7. Funeral Mass, Wednesday 1 PM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Avenue. Interment, St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society.