- Village of Brockport granted state funding for AID to SUNY MunicipalitiesPosted 1 day ago
- Boots & Shoes for Service: Collection to support veteran organizationsPosted 1 day ago
- Brockport High School to host Opioid Awareness Panel DiscussionPosted 1 day ago
- Sign-ups for Westside Challenger Baseball due by April 21Posted 1 day ago
- Gates to Recovery is heading to HamlinPosted 1 week ago
- Digital divide spurs demand for volunteersPosted 1 week ago
- Registration open for Hilton Community Education classes in AprilPosted 2 weeks ago
- Canal Clean Sweep in Brockport and Earth Day CelebrationPosted 2 weeks ago
- Driver Education Training available at Spencerport High SchoolPosted 2 weeks ago
- Area players chosen for Bowman CupPosted 2 weeks ago
Roseanne J. “RoRo” Risio (Cammilleri)
Hilton – Unexpectedly on April 6, 2018. Predeceased by her parents, Samuel & Josephine “Dolly”. Survived by her husband, John H. “Jack” Risio; daughter, Jacqui (Philip) Wegman; granddaughter, Samantha Joe Wegman “Peanut Butter”, brothers, Philip “Five” (Stacy) Cammilleri, Samuel “Booty” (Wendy) Cammilleri; sister, Diane “Dee Dee” (Cliff) Stocking; mother-in-law, Gloria Risio; brothers-in-law, Bob & Rick Risio; several nieces, nephews & cousins; loving family and dear friends.
“I have known many, like not a few, loved only one, I drink to you.”
If you need a hand just reach out and I’ll be there. – Rocco
RoRo’s Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday April 12th 9:30 AM at St. Lawrence Church 1000 N. Greece Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lifespan www.lifespan-roch.org in her memory. For more information and to sign her online guestbook, visit www.meesonfamily.com
