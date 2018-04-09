Roseanne J. “RoRo” Risio (Cammilleri)

Hilton – Unexpectedly on April 6, 2018. Predeceased by her parents, Samuel & Josephine “Dolly”. Survived by her husband, John H. “Jack” Risio; daughter, Jacqui (Philip) Wegman; granddaughter, Samantha Joe Wegman “Peanut Butter”, brothers, Philip “Five” (Stacy) Cammilleri, Samuel “Booty” (Wendy) Cammilleri; sister, Diane “Dee Dee” (Cliff) Stocking; mother-in-law, Gloria Risio; brothers-in-law, Bob & Rick Risio; several nieces, nephews & cousins; loving family and dear friends.

“I have known many, like not a few, loved only one, I drink to you.”

If you need a hand just reach out and I’ll be there. – Rocco

RoRo’s Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday April 12th 9:30 AM at St. Lawrence Church 1000 N. Greece Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lifespan www.lifespan-roch.org in her memory. For more information and to sign her online guestbook, visit www.meesonfamily.com